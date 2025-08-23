Major blowouts and comebacks in opening night of High School Football Season

ORLANDO, Fla. — The season debut of Football Friday Night on WFTV featured a shutout win in our Game of the Week.

Jones flexed their muscle and blanked Winter Park 35-0.

Jones shuts out Winter Park 35-0 in our Game of the Week

Elsewhere around Central Florida, Lake Mary stormed back from down 29-7 to beat Miami Norland 30-29.

Lake Mary completes stunning comeback vs Miami Norland

Edgewater opened the season with a 65-8 win over Wekiva.

Edgewater opens Browning era with blowout win

Three-time defending 2A state champ Cocoa beat Merritt Island in double overtime.

