A major dredging operation now underway in Flagler county

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A major dredging operation is happening on our Flagler County Coast. The Army Corps of Engineers project has been more than a decade in the making.

By Wednesday, you will start to see tons of sand pour out of a large pipe that is connected to a rig offshore. When the work is done, the beach will be about 140 feet wider.

County Commission Chair Andy Dance explains the partnership with the Army Corps ensures beach renourishment efforts will be funded for the next 50 years.

“If it is named storm, then the Army Corps will come back out and renourish that portion that got washed away by the named storm,” said Dance.

Businesses like High Tides at Snack Jack’s look forward to a bigger beach and better protection.

“So, whatever comes in, that is going to take the impact first rather than the eroded shoreline that we’ve all been looking at for the last four years,” said General Manager Ted Bancroft.

The work should be complete by September or possibly sooner so long as no major storms impact the area before then.

