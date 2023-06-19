Make-A-Wish helps Central Florida cancer patient’s NFL dreams come true

ORLANDO, Fla. — One of the biggest NFL fans in Central Florida recently returned from a trip of his dreams.

Caleb Foarde flew up to New York and became a Buffalo Bills’ player for a day.

It was made possible by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Foarde said it was a trip he will never forget.

From his shirt, to his shoes, and even his socks, Foarde is decked out in Buffalo Bills gear.

What else would you expect from an official member of the Buffalo Bills football team.

On June 6, the Central Florida native found himself more than a thousand miles away from home, signing a contract to join the Bills’ organization, for a day.

Foarde was diagnosed with brain cancer 3 years ago when an eye doctor noticed something was wrong.

It’s something no one wants to hear, but through it all he kept a positive attitude.

His biggest concern was making sure his family was okay.

Soon after his diagnoses, he began helping other teens going through similar situations.

Among them was Riley Huet.

After learning about her diagnoses, Foarde reached out.

The two built a bond, and it was only fitting she be the person to surprise him with the news that his wish of being a Buffalo Bill was being granted.

From celebrating in the in-zone, to meeting all the players - including his favorite quarterback Josh Allen – Foarde said this was a trip he will never forget.

And he says he trusts God has a plan.

“I think God gives tough battles to strong warriors and I think I’m strong enough to take this and I want to give back,” Foarde said.

