Male found dead in vacant lot after Ocala police respond to shooting

OCALA, Fla. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the 1900 block of SW 1st St in Ocala.

Officers responded to the scene of SW 1st Street and NW 19th Avenue around 8:20 p.m.

When officers arrived they found an adult male in a vacant lot with gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have information about this incident, contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County by calling 352-368-STOP(7867) or **TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com

This is an ongoing investigation, no suspect information has been released at this time.

