FHP: Man, 20, struck and killed by truck on ISB in Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers say a man died after a pickup truck struck him Sunday night near Daytona Beach.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. along International Speedway Boulevard (US-192) at Red John Drive.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man’s own pickup truck and attached trailer became disabled along ISB.

Investigators said he was standing outside of his truck in the westbound travel lane when a 2017 Ford F250 truck collided with him.

The man, 20, of Spring Hill, died at the crash site, officials said.

Neither the woman driving the truck nor her passenger were hurt, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

