Man, 70, killed in Oviedo crash; all lanes of SR-426 shut down

OVIEDO, Fla. — A 70-year-old man died in a crash in Oviedo on Wednesday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened before 8 a.m. on State Road 426 at Via Loma Drive.

It involved a 2019 RAM Promaster 1500 Van and a 2019 Ford Fusion.

Troopers said the driver of the van, a 70-year-old Winter Park man, died on the scene. The driver of the Fusion, a 31-year-old woman from Oviedo, was not injured and remained on scene.

Read: Orlando man charged after fight at Oviedo gas station leaves victim brain-dead

Troopers said the details of the crash are still under investigation.

Both lanes of State Road 426 are closed as the investigation continues.

WATCH: 5-foot alligator found in Central Florida stormwater pipe

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group