Man accused of being threat to elderly Mexican community, practicing medicine without license

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of practicing medicine in Orange County without a license is now accused of being a threat to the elderly, Mexican community.

Eyewitness News was there Wednesday as the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at Dr. SuperLife Clinic and arrested Juan Carlos Munoz Melgar outside of his Orange Blossom Trail office.

Documents obtained by Channel 9 revealed the Florida Department of Health began investigating Munoz in April 2022 for practicing without a license.

Read: Central Florida man claiming to be a doctor arrested on charges of practicing without a license

Munoz told undercover agents that he advertised on the radio to specifically Mexicans because “they are people that are gullible peasant, farmers that will pay cash without asking questions.”

Investigators say in the report, Munoz also told them, “Mexican people are stupid. If you tell them their heart is to the right, they will believe it.” He specifically mentioned advertising to the “elderly” and “illiterate.”

Munoz told investigators he does not treat white Americans, Puerto Ricans, and Brazilians, because these nationalities “are more likely to find a reason to sue him,” according to the report.

Read: Shakeira Rucker’s family pushes for more agencies to aid in search

Munoz said he did not take insurance and only accepted cash.

He proudly displayed that cash in pictures posted to his Facebook, along with pictures showing him holding a variety of guns.

These pictures appear to be taken inside a doctor’s office— including some next to patients.

Read: Palm Coast man indicted on manslaughter charge for September shooting death of 18-month-old niece

One picture shows Munoz giving a shot to a person on an examination table and holding a gun in his other hand.

Fast forward to August 2022, undercover agents with the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation posed as patients in his office. They say Munoz gave a physical evaluation and ran test. He diagnosed the agent with a list of ailments— from anxiety and stress to high cholesterol and a slight blockage in his heart. Munoz then offered the undercover agent herbal treatments.

Munoz posted videos to his social media, promoting some of his herbal treatments with the Dr. SuperLife logos.

Read: Potential Tropical Cyclone 22 forms in the Caribbean

Carolina Wassmer, Florida program director of Poder LatinX, says it’s unfortunate someone specifically targeted their vulnerable community particularly after Florida began requiring hospitals to ask a patient immigration status.

“When people advertise themselves as being friendly, and being, you know the go to— our community begins to trust them,” Wassmer said. “They will resort to these friendly faces. They come to the community saying that they’re there to help that speak the language and that, you know appear to be culturally competent, but are not really those that are advocating for what’s best for the community.”

Channel 9 has not been able to confirm if he ever attended a medical college.

On Munoz’s social media and LinkedIn, he claims to be a “forensic doctor” and claims to have been an expert in homicide investigations while in South America.

A judge set a $7,500 bond for Munoz. He’s no longer in the Orange County Jail.

Central Florida man claiming to be a doctor arrested for practicing “alternative medicine” without a license Central Florida man claiming to be a doctor arrested for practicing “alternative medicine” without a license (Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com/WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group