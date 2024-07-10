Man accused of exposing himself inside women’s and girls’ section of Titusville department store

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A Brevard County man is accused of exposing himself inside of a Target in Titusville.

Police said 19-year-old Dlyen Shortt turned himself in on Sunday.

Officers said he exposed himself last Monday in the women’s and girls’ clothing section of the Target store on Columbia Boulevard.

Investigators said surveillance video shows Shortt sexually exposing his genitalia in the store.

Shortt was booked into the Brevard County jail on a $1,000 bond.

