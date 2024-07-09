Video voyeurism suspect charged again after deputies identify more victims

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigators have filed new charges against a Winter Haven man who was already accused of committing video voyeurism on a child.

Deputies first arrested 43-year-old Domingo Rivera-Velez back in June after investigators say an acquaintance found hundreds of photographs of a nude 15-year-old girl on his phone that appeared to have been taken in a bathroom.

Deputies say Rivera admitted to using a smartwatch to take the pictures “because he was curious” and knew the victim was only 15 years old.

Rivera-Velez was arrested on a charge of video voyeurism and released on bond two days later.

As part of their investigation, Polk County detectives seized multiple electronic devices from Rivera-Velez for forensic examination.

Deputies say they have now identified three more victims who were unknowingly recorded by a hidden camera placed by Rivera-Velez.

He was arrested again Monday and charged additionally with video voyeurism of a victim under 16 years of age, enhanced possession of child pornography, and production of child pornography.

According to the sheriff’s office, all three of the recently identified victims are now adults, but one of them was approximately 11 years old at the time they were recorded.

Deputies say Rivera-Velez recorded strangers at the south Lakeland Home Depot store where he worked.

According to the sheriff’s office, he made his recordings in the aisles of the store, aiming a hidden camera under the skirts and dresses of female customers.

Investigators say they’re still reviewing videos that were recorded at the store for additional victims.

“Our detectives from the Special Victims Unit are doing a great job with this investigation by working to identify every person Rivera Velez has secretly recorded,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. “We know he’s surreptitiously video-recorded strangers where he worked, and we know that he’s done the same with relatives. We are holding him accountable for creating these sexually exploitative recordings—we are working to make sure he goes to prison.”

PCSO detectives are asking anyone who thinks they may have had a suspicious encounter with Rivera-Velez at the store to call their Special Victims Unit at 863-298-6200.

