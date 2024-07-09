Orlando police search for suspects after shooting that injured man and 4-year-old girl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said two people are facing charges in connection to a shooting.

Police announced the arrests on Monday of Yasmi Matamoros-Mendoza and Marvin Sanchez.

They said they were involved in a shooting on Oxalis Avenue on Saturday.

Police released surveillance video on Monday from the moments leading up to the shooting.

Officers said Matamoros-Mendoza ran from the scene and was located by the United States Marshals Service in Louisiana. She initially gave a fake Mexican passport and ID to the police.

Police said Sanchez was arrested at the shooting scene.

Orlando police said they now need help identifying potentially more suspects.

Surveillance videos show the moment suspects pulled up in a dark grey SUV and approached a light grey truck with 4 people inside.

In the video, you can see the suspects quickly exit the SUV with guns drawn.

Police said two of the victims, a 45-year-old man and a 4-year-old girl, were shot. Both are expected to be OK.

“I used to walk this whole neighborhood almost every morning, and now I’m too terrified to even go out,” said resident Lynette Rosado.

Investigators believe the two arrested, and possibly other suspects, may have been involved in other robberies.

