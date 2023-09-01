Man accused of fatally attacking his girlfriend near Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 41-year-old man fatally attacked his 35-year-old girlfriend early Friday near Exploria Stadium in downtown, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said they were called shortly after 3:15 a.m. to South Parramore Avenue and West Church Street after a man was seen giving CPR to an unconscious woman.

She was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“Further investigation revealed the man giving CPR had attacked the victim, his girlfriend, rendering her unconscious,” a police spokesman said in a news release.

Investigators identified the woman as Alicia Marie Brown and the suspect as Charles C. Jenkins Jr.

Jenkins was placed under arrest at the scene on charges of battery and resisting arrest without violence.

“The victim’s death has been ruled a homicide with an arrest warrant currently being obtained for first-degree homicide,” the spokesman said.

Police asked anyone who knows information about the death to contact OPD’s Homicide Unit.

See a map of the scene below:

