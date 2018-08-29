Man accused in cover-up of teen's death accepts plea deal, gets less than year in prison

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The state attorney's office has allowed a plea deal in connection with the killing of a teenager who was shot and left on the side of the road.
The man accused of being part of the cover-up was sentenced to less than a year in prison.
Ramsys Cruz-Abreu was originally charged with manslaughter, but the state couldn't move forward with the charge because the other defendant in the case, who was 16 at the time of the killing, lied.
The teenager, Luana Diaz, now faces charges as an adult.
Friends and family of the young victim, Melanie Medina, attended Wednesday’s plea deal, wearing shirts with a picture of Medina’s face and the word “justice.”
Cruz-Abreu was sentenced to six months after pleading guilty to tampering with evidence.
Diaz told investigators she accidentally shot Medina in April 2017 with a gun provided by Cruz-Abreu.
The then 16-year-old told police she and Cruz-Abreu dumped the body along Ziegler Road not far from South Orange Blossom Trail.
"You don't deserve to be out. You don't deserve to breath air because you treated her like that when she gave you trust,” said Medina’s friend, Heydie Rivera, in an impact statement to the judge.
Diaz’s trial goes forward later this year and the state said she faces more than a decade behind bars if convicted.
