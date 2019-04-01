  • Man accused of exposing himself to woman outside DeLand pub

    By: Chip Skambis

    DELAND, Fla. - A man is accused of flashing a woman and slapping her behind while she was walking to meet her boyfriend at a DeLand pub early Sunday, according to an arrest report. 

    Michael Lothery III, 27, is facing a charge of indecent exposure and battery in relation to the incident, court records show. 

    According to the report, the woman was walking through the alley behind the Bling Pig Pub at 148 West New York Ave. around 1 a.m. when Lothery approached her and pulled out his genitals. 

    Lothery asked the woman to touch him, the report states, and he slapped her behind when she refused, telling her that her boyfriend didn’t need to know. 

    Lothery followed the woman to the front door of the Blind Pig, at which point the woman’s boyfriend confronted him, the report states. 

    Police found six packaged condoms and a bottle of lotion in Lothery’s front pocket when they searched him during the arrest, the report states. 

    Police booked Lothery into the Volusia County Jail, where he’s being held in lieu of $5,000 bail. 
     

