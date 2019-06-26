Man accused of fatally shooting Winter Garden boy, 16, arrested in Connecticut

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Winter Garden boy who was the subject of a weeklong Amber Alert.
Investigators said Luis Rivera Jr. was found hiding in a basement of a home in New Britain, Connecticut.
He was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Police said Rivera fatally shot Bruce Hagans Jr. last month over a drug deal.
Investigators said they found Hagans' body buried in a shallow grave in Orange County more than a week after receiving a tip.
Rivera is the second person to be arrested in the case.
Earlier this month, Luis Rivera Sr. was also arrested.
Police said they believe he helped his son cover up the crime.
The older Rivera has been released from jail after paying bail.
The younger Rivera is being held without bail.
