0 Winter Garden police make arrest in disappearance of 16-year-old who triggered Amber Alert

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Investigators said they've arrested one person in the disappearance of a 16-year-old in Winter Garden, who may have been shot and kidnapped.

Police also confirmed Friday that human remains were found inside a shallow grave in a wooded area of East Orange County, but it’s unclear if the remains are connected to the disappearance of Bruce Hagans.

Friday’s discovery came after a call about suspicious activity. That tip that led to an arrest in the search for Hagans.

The unidentified body was discovered near Robertson Street in the Wedgefield area, not far from State Road 528.

While police don't know right now whether the body found belongs to the missing teen, they say they have made some progress in the case.

Skywitness 9 hovered above this busy scene in Orange County Friday afternoon that was prompted by a tip that came in to law enforcement.

"[It’s unknown what we were [going to] come across,” said Captain Jason Pearson, with the Winter Garden Police Department. We did find human remains."

The scene is nearly 40 miles away from this park along Lincoln Terrace in Winter Garden where Hagans was last seen a week ago.

His disappearance led the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to issue an Amber Alert after witnesses said they saw Hagans get into a silver Infiniti G37.

Witnesses then told police there was a struggle, shots were fired and the car took off with the teen still inside.

His father, desperate for answers, said on Monday, "This is eating away at me. And each day it frustrates me more and more and more."

Police haven't connected Friday’s discovery to the Amber Alert and said it's hard to tell whose body was found in the woods.

“Because of where it is, the condition of the body, a couple of different reasons why we can't," Pearson said.

