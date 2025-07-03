WATCH LIVE: Bail hearing for Robin Severance-Lopez

TAVARES, Fla. — The estranged wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez will return to court at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Robin Severance-Lopez could find out then if she’s allowed to post bail as she faces conspiracy to commit racketeering charges in connection to an alleged illegal gambling operation.

It will be the challenge for her attorneys to prove that the bail money is clean and not tied to the alleged gambling. It’s the same condition Marcos Lopez had to satisfy before he was allowed to bail out of the same jail last week.

Severance-Lopez has been in jail for more than a week after she was arrested for her alleged role. Investigators say she moved at least $600,000 in proceeds from the gambling establishment to her husband.

A judge set Severance-Lopez’s bail at $400,000. Her attorney says she turned over financial documents that she says should be enough to prove the money is clean.

But statewide prosecutors rejected that documentation, saying it wasn’t enough to prove that money was clean. Now a judge will have the final say.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group