Man accused of inappropriately touching teenage girl at Universal Cinemark

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is accused of inappropriately touching a teenage girl at the movie theater at Universal City Walk earlier this month, according to an arrest affidavit.
Melvin Duval, 51, was arrested May 6 and is facing a charge of lewd molestation and battery, court records show.
The victim said she and her sister were walking back from the bathroom at the Universal Cinemark theater when she said Duval “grabbed her butt in a manner someone may grab your arm,” according to the arrest report.
Duval told authorities he was walking behind the victim and almost fell, unintentionally grabbing her, the report states.
The victim’s father indicated he is willing to press charges on her behalf due to her age, according to the report.
