Man accused of killing woman during 2017 Halloween carjacking in Orlando appears in court

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of carjacking three women at gunpoint in 2017 and killing one of them appeared in an Orange County court Saturday.
According to documents, Antwaun Streeter turned himself in for the 2017 incident.
Related Headlines
Police said Streeter had been living in the woods for several weeks and told Tallahassee officials he'd hitchhiked from Orlando to Tallahassee.
TRENDING NOW:
- Boeing 737 with passengers skids off runway into Florida river
- Florida man tortured 2-year-old with torch, airsoft gun while wearing werewolf mask, sheriff says
- ‘Jeopardy!’ superstar James Holzhauer’s winning streak helping family friend recover from stroke
- Tyson recalls nearly 12 million pounds of chicken strips
Officers said he walked into a fire station and told firefighters he was wanted, and police were called there to arrest him.
Streeter saw an Orange County judge for the first time Saturday morning. She expressed surprise at his long list of charges.
They include four failure to appear charges for a drug case almost a year before police said he shot three women during the carjacking, killing 33-year-old Radeya Haughton.
The fatal shooting occurred on South Kirkman Road and Raleigh Street on Halloween night in 2017.
According to court documents, Orlando police issued an arrest warrant for Streeter in October, nearly a year after Haughton's murder.
Streeter stopped showing up for hearings on his previous case days after that killing, documents show.
Streeter will stay in the jail on no bond.
ARRESTED! Antwaun Streeter has been arrested. Thank you to all of the agencies involved in bringing this fugitive to justice. https://t.co/ZMdqE6IGdd— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 2, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}