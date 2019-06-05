0 Man accused of murdering family used cryptic password hint for jail email, prosecutors say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Grant Amato is accused of murdering his parents and brother in their Chuluota home over a Bulgarian call girl.

Prosecutors now want a jury to hear details of Amato’s jail email password hint as part of their evidence.

According to court documents, the word Amato designated as his password hint is "shinigami," which means the god or spirit of death that invites humans to their death in Japanese culture.

In their filing, prosecutors argue that shinigami is testimonial and is clearly the product of the operation of the mind.

Prosecutors said Amato's motive to kill his brother and parents was a woman he met online for whom Amato allegedly stole more than $200,000 from his family.

After he was kicked out of the house, prosecutors say Amato killed his family members.

Amato's public defender believes this case is circumstantial at best, since no evidence links his client to the scene of the murders.

“Obviously, they want to get this piece of evidence before the jury to determine that circumstantial evidence chain,” said WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer.

Sheaffer said prosecutors cited past case law from a Kentucky case, but in that case, the password directly referenced the victim by name.

In Amato's password hint, that direct reference is missing.

“The problem is the password was done well after the fact of these alleged murders,” Sheaffer said. “Does it prove anything about the defendant's state of mind, that the defendant killed his parents? Therein lies the problem for the state.”

A hearing on that motion is set for June 19 at the Seminole County Courthouse.

As for Amato, he was given a bond but so far hasn't been able to pay it to get out of jail.

Another motion recently filed by Amato’s public defender asked a judge to exclude any mention or statement by Amato of any insurance policy or trust account of which he is a beneficiary.

The public defender believes prosecutors could use this as a motive to show how Amato would benefit from the murders of his parents and brother.

