Tropical trouble possible with a system possibly developing in the Gulf Midweek

, Fla. — We continue to monitor potential tropical activity in the Gulf for later this week.

A trough of low pressure formed on Sunday east of Florida in the Atlantic.

This trough will drift over the state Monday into Tuesday, producing enhanced rainfall over much of the region.

Tropics update 7/13/25 (WFTV)

Once the trough pushes into the Gulf midweek, the complex may organize further into a tropical depression or tropical storm.

Forecast models have become more aggressive in development, but there remains high uncertainty.

If a system were to develop, models strongly agree that the complex would move west or northwest, away from Central Florida.

The highest rain chances locally will be Monday and Tuesday, with lower rain chances mid-to-late week as the complex pushes into the Gulf and away from the area.

