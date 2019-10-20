Man accused of murdering father near Avalon Park, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies believe a man murdered his father Saturday afternoon.
Around 3:15 p.m., deputies said they arrived at a home on Nature Coast Trail near Avalon Park Boulevard, where they found Louis Taylor, 61, dead.
Related Headlines
Detectives said they arrested Taylor's son, Justin Taylor, 27, on suspicion of murder.
Justin Taylor is expected to make his first appearance before a judge Sunday morning.
No other details were released.
Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Watch: Channel 9 WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}