  • Man accused of murdering father near Avalon Park, deputies say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies believe a man murdered his father Saturday afternoon.

    Around 3:15 p.m., deputies said they arrived at a home on Nature Coast Trail near Avalon Park Boulevard, where they found Louis Taylor, 61, dead.

    Detectives said they arrested Taylor's son, Justin Taylor, 27, on suspicion of murder. 

    Justin Taylor is expected to make his first appearance before a judge Sunday morning. 

    No other details were released.

