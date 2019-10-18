Teenager accused of murdering man he claims bullied him, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County teenager said he shot a man in self-defense because the man was bullying him.
Police said Vamari Bostic, 13, is accused of murdering James Bacon, 25, because he claimed Bacon had been bullying him for weeks.
Related Headlines
In an interview, Bostic said a woman with Bacon threatened him.
Bostic said the woman appeared to have a knife in her hand when Bacon ran up to him and tried to grab him but dropped the gun that was in his hand. Bostic said he picked up the gun, shot it and put it down.
"I swear, I didn't even think he got shot, because like, I thought it was just the - the gun that made like this ... he went like that, like it was loud," Bostic said.
However, detectives said witnesses told them Bostic had the gun in his hand the entire time.
Bostic will be tried as an adult for first-degree murder.
Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Watch: Channel 9 WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}