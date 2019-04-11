0 Man accused of stalking ex-girlfriend across multiple states arrested in Daytona

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of beating and stalking his ex-girlfriend and their children was arrested Wednesday in South Daytona, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Justin Blake, 24, followed his ex-girlfriend from Texas after she and her children moved out of their home. Investigators said Blake had been following her for months.

Sheriff’s Office deputies said they responded to a verbal disturbance call in Palm Coast Tuesday evening on State Road 100.

The victim spoke with deputies and told them she was in fear for her life because Blake had made numerous threats to harm “those who stand in his way” of getting to her, a news release said.

The victim told deputies she was leaving Advent Health when Blake showed up in a U-Haul and got out of the truck. The victim called her friend from a McDonald’s to pick her up, and Blake followed her until her friend arrived, deputies said.

Blake grabbed the victim’s arm and wouldn’t let her get into the car, the release said. Deputies arrived, and placed stop sticks behind the truck’s tires, as Blake returned to the vehicle.

The release stated that deputies ordered Blake to get out of the truck, but Blake reversed the U-Haul and backed over the stop sticks.

“Deputy Carter then stood at the front of the truck with his firearm drawn and ordered Justin out again. Justin put the vehicle in drive and drove straight towards Deputy Carter with no indication that he was stopping. Deputy Carter was forced to run towards the passenger side of the vehicle so that he would not get hit by the truck,” the release said.

Blake managed to drive with deflated tires onto I-95, then stopped, got out of the truck and ran into the woods, the release said.

“Not only has this suspect stalked his victim across multiple states, but he also endangered the lives of the other drivers on the road and one of my deputies,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Blake was found in South Daytona Wednesday evening by several Volusia County law enforcement agencies.

Blake was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, stalking, operating a vehicle with no Florida license, resisting an officer without violence, domestic battery and flee and elude with lights/sirens.

He was booked into the Volusia County Jail and will be extradited to Flagler County.

The U-Haul truck was removed from the scene. There was a small dog inside the truck that was turned over to an animal control agency.

