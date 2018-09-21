0 Man accused of threatening to kill members of Congress, FBI agents

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. - A 36-year-old Fruitland Park man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after threatening to kill members of Congress and law enforcement officers, officials said.

Investigators said Richard Phillips admitted to leaving the threatening voicemails and smiled when Federal Bureau of Investigation agents and Fruitland Park police officers played them.

Phillips left a two-minute voicemail for a member of Congress referred to as "MW," records said.

There are three members of Congress with those initials, the most well-known of whom is U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters.

Channel 9's Myrt Price contacted Waters' office, but he didn't hear back.

Investigators said Phillips was shouting as he threatened the member of Congress and blamed him or her for his inability to find a job.

Phillips said he wanted to "stick a bullet through your (expletive) skull," records said.

Officials said he also threatened the FBI, saying he would "slaughter" agents if they tried to arrest him.

Investigators said Phillips told them he doesn't have the means to carry out the threat and that he has no weapons, money or travel plans. © 2018 Cox Media Group.

"I barely see him, and I believe he lives with his mom," neighbor Osiris Nunez said. "He barely comes out. He comes out to get the mail and that's about it."

Price traveled to Phillips' home Friday, but no one answered the door.

Phillips was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of transmitting threatening communications.

Right now this man Richard Phillips, is behind bars facing serious charges. He was arrested by the FBI, after officials say he threatened to kill members of Congress. pic.twitter.com/7PJuQgqYdX — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) September 21, 2018

Today we found this confederate sticker on the window of the suspect’s apartment, but no one answered the door. pic.twitter.com/4rLXPgHbG6 — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) September 21, 2018

