Man in custody after making threats while holding package at Ocala church, police say

OCALA, Fla. - A man was taken into custody Thursday outside a church after he made threats while holding a package, Ocala police said.
Meadowbrook Church on SW 20th Street was evacuated, and Meadowbrook Academy was placed on lockdown while authorities clear the scene, police said.
2 of 3: PARENTS, we are protecting your children and will be providing updates via social media immediately as information is available. Please do not come to Meadowbrook as you will not be permitted access at this time. Your children are safe.— Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) September 13, 2018
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the bomb squad are assisting in the investigation.
The man’s name has not been released.
1 of 3: We have responded to Meadowbrook Church in reference to a man in the parking lot, holding a package, making threats. The subject is in custody, the church has been evacuated, and Meadowbrook Academy is on lockdown. MCSO is assisting and the bomb squad is on scene. pic.twitter.com/WHJYxNka71— Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) September 13, 2018
