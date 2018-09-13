  • Man in custody after making threats while holding package at Ocala church, police say

    By: Kelly Healey

    OCALA, Fla. - A man was taken into custody Thursday outside a church after he made threats while holding a package, Ocala police said.

     

    Meadowbrook Church on SW 20th Street was evacuated, and Meadowbrook Academy was placed on lockdown while authorities clear the scene, police said.

    The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the bomb squad are assisting in the investigation.  

     

    The man’s name has not been released.

     

