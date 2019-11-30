Man accused of zip-tying woman's hands to steering wheel of car before trying to set it on fire

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Officials in Daytona Beach are trying to track down a man they believe attempted to tie a woman's hands to the steering wheel of a vehicle before attempting to light it on fire.
Police said they are searching for 37-year-old Gibbon Agledor in connection with the incident, that happened on Thanksgiving Day in the area of Hagan Terrace and West International Speedway Boulevard.
Upon arrival at the scene, police found the woman zip-tied to the steering wheel with duct tape around her mouth, head and both of her ankles.
According to the woman, a man poured rubbing alcohol on her clothes and most of the car. She said the man then set some papers on fire and threw them into the car before fleeing the scene with Agledor.
Agledor is wanted on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.
