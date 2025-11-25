Man accused of robbing victim of thousands arrested in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach shared video of an arrest after an alleged robbery last week.

Officers said they responded to a victim who was robbed by another man while entering his car.

Investigators said the man stole thousands of dollars from the victim.

Police said body camera video shows them finding 51-year-old Lorenzo Landers and arresting him on robbery charges.

Landers remains in custody as the investigation continues.

