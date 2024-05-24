Man accused of setting fire to Kissimmee Salvation Army sentenced to prison time

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The suspect in a fire that destroyed a Salvation Army facility in Kissimmee will spend several years behind bars.

Cordearo Mable has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading no contest for the November 2023 fire.

Kissimmee police said Mable admitted to starting it, destroying the building and everything inside.

After he serves his sentence, Mable will spend ten years on probation.

Channel 9 recently reported that the Salvation Army is expecting to reopen that facility by November 2026, three years earlier than expected.

The 10,000 square foot building will serve as a one-stop emergency resource center for all of the organization’s services.

