Man accused of shooting worker before setting massive fire at Florida apartment building

MIAMI, Fla. — A man is in custody after he was accused of shooting a maintenance man and setting a massive fire at an apartment building near downtown Miami.

Crews got the call about the fire Monday morning, and that is when they found the worker with a gunshot wound.

Officials said 50 people, mostly elderly, were evacuated from the apartment complex.

Firefighters carefully guided some of them down ladders from their balconies.

“A level three fire is something we haven’t seen in 25 years in the city,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. “We have the suspect who fired the gun in custody and we suspect intentionally started the fire.”

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The property management company has moved all the residents into a nearby hotel for at least the next two weeks.

