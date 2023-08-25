Man accused of sneaking into back yard of Seminole County home arrested, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County deputies said a man accused of charging at a couple on their back porch is in jail.

Investigators said 23-year-old Jonah Mayo was arrested Thursday night.

According to an arrest report, a Lake Mary couple spotted him crouching on their patio last week.

They told police he charged at them and then ran away after they took a picture of him.

Deputies said he is also under investigation for two similar incidents in Seminole County that same evening.

Mayo is set to be in court on Friday afternoon.

