Job fair for Spirit Airlines employees to be held by CareerSource Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — CareerSource Central Florida will host a job fair this week to support workers affected by the recent Spirit Airlines closure.

Organizers say nearly 1,600 regional employees have been impacted by the shutdown. The event aims to connect displaced workers with employers, career guidance, and transition resources.

More than 20 employers are expected to attend, including Rosen Hotels & Resorts, Disney, Universal Orlando Resort, Evermore Orlando Resort, Concentrix, Trustco Bank, and the City of St. Cloud.

The job fair will take place on Wednesday, May 27, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the East Coast Dream Center.

Spirit Airlines employees affected by the closure are encouraged to participate.

More information and registration details are available on CareerSource Central Florida’s Spirit Airlines resource page.

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