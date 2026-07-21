Volusia County man sentenced to 25 years for DeLand home invasion

DELAND, Fla. — A Volusia County man will spend the next 25 years in prison after pleading no contest to a violent home invasion in DeLand late last year.

Christopher Allen was sentenced in connection to the December incident, where authorities say he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and held her at gunpoint.

Investigators said the situation escalated quickly when the woman’s ex-husband, who was inside the home at the time, intervened and shot Allen in the arm, stopping the confrontation.

Allen survived the shooting and was later taken into custody. His no-contest plea led to the 25-year prison sentence.

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