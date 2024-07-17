Man accused of stealing thousands from elderly woman he tricked at Walmart, deputies say

OCALA, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County need help finding a man they say tricked an elderly woman out of thousands of dollars.

Deputies recently released a picture of the man they are looking for.

They said he pretended to help the victim fix her cell phone at a Walmart in Ocala.

Read: ‘It’s heartless’: Orlando family scammed out of thousands in home rental scheme

He convinced the woman to hand over her debit card and provide the PIN.

The man left the Walmart and took over $3,000 worth of cash and merchandise from her card.

Read: Scammers show up at woman’s home to take her to the bank

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Central Florida Crime Stoppers.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group