Man arrested after attempted home invasion turns deadly, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man who was just arrested in connection to a shooting in Orlando is preparing to face a judge.

Police said 18-year-old Shawn Patrick Spencer III is facing charges following a deadly shooting at the Jernigan Gardens apartments.

Investigators said his arrest comes after a deadly shooting during an attempted home invasion last month.

Orlando police responded to gunfire at the apartment complex on Jan. 30.

Investigators say 18-year-old Kevin Dewayne Hodges was shot during a home invasion attempt. Hodges, sadly, did not survive.

Spencer faces charges of homicide, burglary, and armed robbery with a firearm. Police say he gave himself up without a fight.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

