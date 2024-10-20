Man arrested after driving stolen car in Flagler County, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. — Deputies said a man is behind bars in Flagler County after he was caught driving a stolen car from Miami.

Investigators said Brandon Hernandez-Brosi stopped for gas in Palm Coast.

Officials said a cruiser was in the parking lot, and the deputy inside ran the car’s plate after recognizing it matched the description of a stolen car known to be traveling north on I-95.

The deputy confronted Hernandez-Brosi and made the arrest.

“Another criminal learned the hard way that we won’t let you drive a stolen vehicle through Flagler County,” said Sheriff Rick Staly.

Deputies said Hernandez-Brosi’s criminal history includes prior arrests in Miami-Dade County for narcotics possession and theft.

