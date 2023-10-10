Man arrested after illegal marijuana growing operation found in Kissimmee home, deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Deputies in Osceola County said they shut down an illegal marijuana growing operation.

Investigators said the grow operation was found inside of a home in a Kissimmee neighborhood.

Deputies searched a home on Pine Needle Trail on Monday and found pot plants inside worth around $80,000.

Deputies arrested the resident of the home, 53-year-old Agustin de Armas Puente.

He is facing cultivation of marijuana charges.

