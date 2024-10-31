Man arrested after smashing windows of fire station in downtown Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man is facing charges after police said he used a rock to smash windows at the Orlando fire station in downtown Orlando.

Police said the man used a rock to smash several garage bay windows at Orlando Fire Department’s Fire Station 1.

Officers said surveillance footage shows the man damaging the structure.

Police said the attack caused around $30,000 in damage.

One officer said he recognized the man from an earlier encounter.

Police identified the suspect as Matthew Jaquith.

He was located and arrested.

Police said Jaquith confessed to the crime during his arrest.

