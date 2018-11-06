0 Man arrested after suspicious packages found at Lakeview Middle School

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Lakeview Middle School was evacuated Tuesday morning after two suspicious backpacks were found near the school, according to police.

An alert sent to parents from Orange County Public Schools said reports of a suspicious person, vehicle and backpacks on campus prompted the evacuation.

According to the Winter Garden Police Department, officers contacted a suspicious person at the school who said “police would be interested” in what was inside the two backpacks found in the area.

The packages located at the school and in the suspect’s truck were cleared and had no signs of any foul play, police said.

Winter Garden police are investigating a car detectives say belongs to a man claiming to have suspicious packages near Lakeview Middle School this morning! #WFTV pic.twitter.com/z2pD8apPKJ — Karen Parks (@KParksWFTV) November 6, 2018

Officers said they later arrested Taylor Patterson, 25, was arrested and charged with trespassing on school property and interference with a shool function.

They said Patterson made no admissions of any wrongdoing.

Children who walk to school were being routed back home and other children were being dropped off at West Orange High School, according to police.

Police said there are no further safety concerns for students and there will likely be a risk protection order on the suspect.

