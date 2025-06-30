Local

‘We commend our Crew’: Dad & daughter safe after going overboard on Disney Dream cruise ship

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
FILE IMAPGE Disney Dream cruise ship
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man and a child are miraculously safe after going overboard while on the Disney Dream cruise ship.

It happened Sunday as the ship was sailing between The Bahamas and South Florida.

According to reports, the incident involved a girl who somehow fell from a deck into the Atlantic Ocean and a dad who then jumped into the water to help her.

A Disney Cruise Line spokesperson told Channel 9 that when it happened, the ship’s crew wasted no time taking action.

“The Crew aboard the Disney Dream swiftly rescued two guests from the water. We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes. We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols,” DLC said.

