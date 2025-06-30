Orlando woman arrested for attempted murder after allegedly running over a man with a stolen truck

HILLSBOROUGH, Fla. — An Orlando woman was arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly hitting a man with a truck on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred on the Interstate 75 exit ramp to Morris Bridge Road, where 20-year-old Aramni Bellamy allegedly rammed the Dodge Challenger twice with her Ford 250 pickup truck.

According to FHP, a witness saw the two vehicles parked on the exit ramp around 2:30 p.m. The victim was standing at the rear of the Dodge Challenger when Bellamy allegedly began ramming it.

A bystander found the victim under the truck and rendered aid. He was later taken to Tampa General Hospital with severe injuries.

Bellamy was later arrested and faces additional charges on top of her attempted murder charge, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with great bodily harm, and grand theft, as the truck was reported stolen.

Bellamy was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail following her arrest.

The investigation is ongoing, according to FHP.

