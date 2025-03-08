Man arrested for attempted murder following Poinciana stabbing incident

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested for attempted murder.

Deputies said they responded to a call of a stabbing at home on Poinciana.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Julio Ramo-Aleman stabbed a woman multiple times and fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Detectives said they quickly obtained an arrest warrant for attempted murder and were able to locate Ramo-Aleman shortly after.

Deputies said Ramos-Aleman is now in custody for attempted murder and will be booked in the Osceola County Jail with no bond.

