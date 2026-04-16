Man arrested for burglary at abandoned Rialto Apartments

UPDATE:

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was taken into custody on Thursday following an alleged burglary at the Rialto Apartments, a property deemed unsafe for occupancy due to structural integrity issues.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. on April 16, 2026, reporting a burglary in progress at the vacant apartment complex. The building was declared uninhabitable by the Orange County Division of Building Safety earlier this month, making it unlawful for unauthorized individuals to enter.

When deputies arrived, they were met by an employee who reported that the 31-year-old suspect, Israel Jocobowitz, had entered the building late the previous night and was still inside. Building management had confronted him on the property.

Surveillance footage from multiple residents reportedly shows the suspect inside the building at various times. He was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators say a search following the arrest uncovered several bank cards and tools believed to have been taken from inside the building. Authorities also discovered a damaged apartment door, with repair costs estimated at $1,330, and approximately $800 worth of tools reported missing by a maintenance worker.

The investigation remains ongoing.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Orange County deputies said they are investigating a possible burglary at the troubled Rialto apartment complex.

Deputies arrived on the scene before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

This investigation follows the evacuation of more than 350 people from the same apartment complex last month.

The Rialto Apartments were deemed dangerous and unsafe due to structural issues.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies were called to the apartments to investigate suspicious activity.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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