  • Man arrested in connection to shooting outside of Apopka bar, deputies say

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office have made an arrest in connection to a September shooting outside of an Apopka bar.

    Deputies arrested Antwain Moseley on a charge of a second-degree murder for his alleged role in the shooting at Blue Jeans Lounge.

    Video surveillance showed an altercation between two men before another pulls out a firearm and shoots one of the men.

    The victim survived the shooting. 

