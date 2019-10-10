Man arrested in connection to shooting outside of Apopka bar, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office have made an arrest in connection to a September shooting outside of an Apopka bar.
Deputies arrested Antwain Moseley on a charge of a second-degree murder for his alleged role in the shooting at Blue Jeans Lounge.
READ MORE: Deputies release video of shooting outside Apopka bar
Video surveillance showed an altercation between two men before another pulls out a firearm and shoots one of the men.
The victim survived the shooting.
