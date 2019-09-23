Deputies release video of shooting outside Apopka bar; gunman at large

APOPKA, Fla. - New video is showing the moment a man was shot during a fight outside a bar in Apopka over the weekend.
Deputies said the shooting occurred 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Blue Jeans Lounge on East Semoran Boulevard and Sheeler Avenue.
The video shows an altercation between two men before another person pulls out a firearm and shoots one of the men.
Deputies said the victim was taken to the hospital.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Central Florida Crimeline at 100-423-TIPS (8477).
NEED TO ID: Detectives are seeking information about a shooting on September 21 in the parking lot of the Blue Jeans Lounge in Apopka. If you have information, call @CrimelineFL at 1-800-423-8477. pic.twitter.com/rOL0Ro3sQY— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 23, 2019
