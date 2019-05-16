Man arrested in connection with stabbing at Winter Park law firm

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a stabbing at a law firm in Winter Park earlier this month, police said.
On May 1, Winter Park police said they found two men with stab wounds at a law office on the 400 block of Fairbanks Avenue in Seminole County.
During the investigation, police determined that one of the men who was stabbed was the aggressor, officers said.
A warrant was issued for the arrest of Gordon James King, 58, police said.
With the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, King was arrested at his Seminole County home, police said.
Police said the men had a professional relationship. The name of the other man involved has not been released.
King remains in the Seminole County Jail on charges of aggravated battery with great bodily harm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and tampering with a victim/delay/hinder.
