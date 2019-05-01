WINTER PARK, Fla. - One person is in custody after a disturbance resulted in a stabbing at a business along Fairbanks Avenue in downtown Winter Park, police said.
Winter Park police said only one westbound lane of Fairbanks Avenue is open between Pennsylvania and New York avenues as the investigation into the stabbing continues. The eastbound lanes are open, but police said traffic is heavy in the area.
Police are encouraging people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
Current scene on Fairbanks Ave in Winter Park. Crime scene tape has area blocked off after police responded to area for stabbing. More on @WFTV starting at noon. pic.twitter.com/ZCpZCRnQ6x— Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) May 1, 2019
One westbound lane of Fairbanks Ave is now open. Traffic is still heavy in the area. Please avoid the area as emergency responders are still on scene.— Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) May 1, 2019
Fairbanks Ave eastbound has re-opened, westbound lanes are still closed. Avoid the area!— Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) May 1, 2019
Fairbanks Ave is closed between Pennsylvania Ave and New York Ave. Avoid the area.— Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) May 1, 2019
The suspect is in custody. Avoid the area! Heavy traffic expected.— Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) May 1, 2019
The Winter Park Police are working a disturbance that resulted in a stabbing at a business in the 400 blk of W. Fairbanks Ave. Avoid the area as Fairbanks Ave as it is closed in the area and re-routed.— Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) May 1, 2019
