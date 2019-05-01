  • 1 in custody after stabbing at business in downtown Winter Park

    By: Sarah Wilson

    WINTER PARK, Fla. - One person is in custody after a disturbance resulted in a stabbing at a business along Fairbanks Avenue in downtown Winter Park, police said.

    Winter Park police said only one westbound lane of Fairbanks Avenue is open between Pennsylvania and New York avenues as the investigation into the stabbing continues. The eastbound lanes are open, but police said traffic is heavy in the area.

    Police are encouraging people to avoid the area.

    This is a developing story.  Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.

