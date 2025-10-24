Man arrested in Winter Springs after AirPods found hidden on woman’s Car

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A man in Winter Springs has been arrested for allegedly using Apple AirPods to stalk a woman, according to local police.

Luis Rendon, 28, is facing charges of stalking and invasion of privacy after a woman discovered AirPods taped to the bottom of her car.

Authorities say Rendon repeatedly called and messaged her using blocked or private numbers.

Winter Springs police reported that the victim presented them with a list of 88 calls from private or out-of-state numbers.

Investigators revealed that Rendon had secured a job at the same workplace as the victim, further escalating the situation.

In addition to the stalking charges, Rendon is also subject to an ICE detainer, though details about the detainer have not been disclosed.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group