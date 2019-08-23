Man attempts to run over deputy with vehicle, investigators say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Jarran Mathis Friday afternoon after he attempted to run over a deputy with his vehicle.
Detectives said they attempted to arrest Mathis at the River Reach Apartments in Orlando.
Deputies used a tactical parking maneuver to try to stop Mathis, but he got into a vehicle and drove off recklessly through a grassy area, according to deputies.
Investigators said Mathis attempted to run over a detective who was on foot. The detective avoided being hit by the vehicle, according to deputies.
Deputies said Mathis then continued to drive his vehicle and hit an unoccupied vehicle.
After hitting that vehicle, Mathis proceeded to drive away from detectives until he hit an unmarked car that was driven by a deputy nearly head-on.
Mathis also destroyed a Fire Department Cap, which required the Orange County Fire Rescue Department to respond to a water leak and damage to the apartment building's fire sprinkler system, according to investigators.
Mathis is charged with second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer along with additional charges.
The Sheriff's Office said Mathis is a known gang member and they were attempting to arrest him on outstanding warrants for running from officers and burglary.
