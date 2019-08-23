Osceola County Sheriff's Office looking for flasher

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a flasher.
According to deputies, a man exposed himself Sunday in front of the Aldi’s grocery store at 1040 Buenaventura Boulevard in Kissimmee.
Authorities said the man pulled up in silver four-door sedan that did not have tinted windows.
The man reportedly made eye contact with a juvenile victim, exposed the lower part of his body and proceeded to touch himself. Deputies said the victim immediately looked away and the man drove off in an unknown direction.
Investigators said the man is 20 to 30 years old, with short dark hair, dark eyes and diamond studs in both ears.
Crimeline is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.
