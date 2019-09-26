Man beat wife to death with bat during argument in Marion County home, report says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of killing his wife and her four children told Marion County investigators that he used a baseball bat and hit his wife repeatedly, according to an incident report.
Michael Jones Jr. confessed to killing Casei Jones during an argument at a home on S.E. 86th Terrace in Marion County, officials said.
Jones Jr. told detectives that Casei Jones retrieved a baseball bat, which he took away from her. He began striking Casei Jones repeatedly with the bat, killing her, the report said.
Jones Jr. has not given a motive for the killings, authorities said.
Jones Jr., was transported to Marion County from Georgia, where investigators said he was caught driving around with his wife's body in the car, and then led deputies to bodies believed to be of her four children.
Jones Jr. is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Casei Jones' as investigators await the autopsy results of the four children.
